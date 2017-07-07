Young entrepreneur eager to revive football… Big match on the horizon

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-While activities in the country’s topflight football league, Namibia Premier League (NPL) has come to a virtual standstill, a vibrant entrepreneur, Japhet //Hoabeb, is single-handedly putting his shoulder to the wheel in a bid to revive the ailing fortunes of domestic football.

His company JLH Investments has come up with a juicy strategic partnership plan to host a Promotional Football Cup clash, featuring hosts Namibia and a Chinese team on a yet to be determined date in the not too distant future.

JLH Investments (Pty) Ltd is a locally owned company duly registered with the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and SME Development.

“We are envisaging to host a friendly match between the Namibian senior football team and China, but for this venture to be realized, we want to enter into a strategic partnership with the Namibia Football Association (NFA).

“We don’t require any financial contribution from the Namibia Sports Commission or NFA and would like to express this from the beginning of our negotiations,” said a confident //Hoebeb during an exclusive interview with New Era Sport.

JLH Investments have submitted their proposal to both the country’s sports controlling body, the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) and the NFA as the only body recognized by the Federation International de Football Association (FIFA)

It has further proposed that in return for the proposed partnership, the NFA will receive a financial injection of 15% after tax.