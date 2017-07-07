Tuli eventually enters with a bang

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Young businesswoman and fashionista Tuli Halweendo has teamed up with multi-genre singer Msunday, to release her house smash hit single ‘Classic Lady’, which has been rocking the music scene ever since its release at the end of last month.

The hit saw the 23-year-old new kid on the block entering the industry with a bang. Tuli who described herself as a lady with class and standards, officially joined the music industry on November 2015, but her passion for singing and dancing started at a young age.

“I joined the music industry because I like singing and music is my career,” says Tuli.

She adds that the name of her single ‘Classic Lady’ is a dedication to all the Namibian girls with morals.

“I sang this song to encourage all the young ladies to keep supporting themselves by working hard to earn their own income and to stop depending on men.”

Patrick in Walvis Bay produced the song, with Pro-Film shooting the video, together with Seaside Media Group from Swakopmund.

Tuli says she released the song as a foretaste of her musical journey and she intends to include it in her debut album, which she will release soon.

Back to the song, Tuli says she wanted to work with Msunday, who has been in the industry for some time now, and is considered one of the best male artists from the coast.

Tuli has also worked with Msunday on the song ‘Todengwa Konghalo’, which is actually about lazy people and encourages them to wake up and work hard.

“I cannot really say much about my future plans, but all I want is to become a successful person in life, in music and in my business,” Tuli winds up.