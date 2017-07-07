NAGN hosts Happy Art Hour

Sabina Elago

Windhoek-To keep the children at the Acacia Children’s Trust (ACT) orphanage warm this winter the National Arts Gallery of Namibia (NAGN) is hosting a ‘Happy Art Hour’ to collect donated items for the home tonight (Friday) at the NAGN.

It will be a casual evening filled with music, wine, art and a winter drive to collect blankets, warm clothing and non-perishable goods.

The NAGN invites everyone to participate in this noble cause, which aims to improve and change the lives of the Namibian child and future generations.

NAGN public relations officer Anna-Paula Vakamuena says children without family networks are in danger of ending up isolated, abused, exploited and terrorised.

With its family-based form of childcare ACT enables abandoned and orphaned children to once more become rooted within their own family units and society.

“To assist ACT takes care of the 80 orphaned and underprivileged children, and art lovers can bring along their donations to the Happy Art Hour, or deliver them to NAGN next week from Monday to Friday,” Vakamuena says.

She adds that those interested in contributing, but who will not be able to attend the event tonight, or are not in Windhoek, are welcome to do so by contacting the office at 061-231160. A single ticket for the event costs N$20 and the show starts at 17h00.