Katima spends N$4.6 million for electrification

Albertina Nakale

Windhoek-The Katima Mulilo Town Council spent N$4.67 million to electrify extensions 17 and 18 at New Cow Boy as part of its infrastructure development during the 2016/17 financial year.

The Zambezi Governor Lawrence Sampofu during his state of the region address said they have done well in implementing projects and rolling out service delivery to people with the limited human, financial and material resources.

“As we speak now the people in these two extensions are enjoying the benefits which they never had before,” he noted.

Sampofu revealed the Zambezi Regional Council has been given N$45.68 million for its planned projects in the region from the development budget of the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development.

From this amount, he indicated, Bukalo has been given N$3 million, while Katima Mulilo Town Council received N$10 million for the construction of required services.

Ngoma was allocated N$1 million for construction of services, whereas the Zambezi regional office park received N$22.95 million for its planned activities.

Furthermore, the Linyanti and Kabbe South constituency offices have been allocated N$4 million each, while an additional allocation of N$724,855 has been made available for the Bukalo settlement office.

Sampofu said despite the economic challenges the government is committed to making sure that every citizen enjoys the fruits of independence with the few resources at its disposal.

He maintained that the government through the Roads Authority (RA) accomplished several projects in the last financial year.

He noted the region saw the completion and opening of gravel roads such as the DR 3524 from Izimwe to Nakabolelwa measuring 21 kilometres, the re-gravelling of DR3520 from Katima Mulilo to Kalumba for nine kilometres, and the re-gravelling of DR 3522 from Namalubi to Kalumba for six kilometres.