Heritage Week slated for September

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-This year’s edition of Heritage Week has been scheduled for September 18 to 24.

The event is once again promises a whole week of exhibitions, food festivals, the heritage walk and cultural performances countrywide.

Heritage Week is an opportunity for all Namibians to participate in the celebration of their natural and cultural heritage.

“We believe that, encouraging Namibians to appreciate and visit our heritage attractions can play an important role in nation-building and building our unity in diversity,” co-chair of the Heritage Week team Ndapewoshali Ashipala says.

This year the country will celebrate the week under the theme ‘We’re in it Together’ to emphasise the responsibility we all have in safeguarding Namibia’s culture and heritage.

To make it more exciting, the organisers have called on and encouraged individuals, institutions, or any group to organise participatory activities and events during the week by contacting them before July 31.

Ashipala says activities can include organising young people to pick up litter at a site of natural or cultural importance, encouraging staff members to wear clothing that reflect their cultural identity during the week and offering reduced entrance fees for Namibians to heritage sites during the week.

In addition, they can put Namibian specials on the menu at a restaurant or organise an exhibition, a talk, a film screening or a walking tour.

The Heritage Week team is a committee that represents a wide range of organisations that will organise events, promoting Heritage Week and co-coordinate planning.

For more information on how you can become involved in Heritage Week, contact Ashipala at: museums@iway.na or 061-302230.