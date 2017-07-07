Exhibition aims to educate

Sabina Elago

Windhoek-To educate the public about art, the John Muafangejo Art Centre (JMAC) in partnership with Franco Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) will host an exhibition billed ‘Whose Role is it to Educate the Public about Art?’ from Monday at the FNCC Gallery.

The exhibition will display the artwork of JMAC studio artists Wilka Mumangeni, John Kalunda, Tulina Nakashona, Trianus Nakale, Elizabeth Shinana and Uarika Tjiteere.

Artists will reflect on the role of educating the public about art and the exhibition will display brand new collection works that all respond to the notion of art in the public space and education relating to it.

“This ongoing mobile display is an effort to reflect on the role that JMAC has played in hosting artists over the years, in the institution’s work, networking and collaboration, which have been central to public education of and through the arts,” FNCC communication officer Alexandrine Guinot says.

Guinot adds that the artist’s vision is to promote and provide innovative and practical visual arts programmes in Namibia to enable artists to grow to their full potential and prepare them for self-empowerment.

“In this endeavour, JMAC has partnered with FNCC, whose primary mission is to support the local arts scene,” she added. The exhibition will run until August 3.