Chinese enterprises extend helping hand

Ngaevarue Katjangua

Windhoek-The Association of Chinese Enterprises in Namibia (ACEN) yesterday donated stationery and goods worth N$20,000 to the SOS Children’s Village in Khomasdal, Windhoek.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chinese Embassy chargé d’affaires Li Nan said because children did not choose their circumstances the best everyone can do is choose how to care for them.

“When disaster strikes, help comes from all sides, but for children they cannot choose their body, their parents or family. When they need help, we can choose how to take care,” said Li.

The finance manager at SOS Children’s Village, Eric Kaela, said: “Such donations are welcomed wholeheartedly and will be used to maximum potential. We appreciate such donations because in due course we will be needing all the help we can get.”

The SOS Children’s Village organization was founded in 1984 and has been working with Namibians to strengthen family ties and prevent children from ending up without parental care.

The organisation provides day care, education, medical assistance and shelter to children whose parents cannot take care of them and other important services such as running SOS family-strengthening programmes that support families who are at risk of abandoning their children.

ACEN was initiated by Chinese-funded enterprises registered in the economic and commercial counsellor’s office of the Chinese Embassy, with the sole purpose of supporting China and Namibia’s major economic and trade activities, promoting communication between members of Namibian communities and actively fulfilling a social responsibility role.

“ACEN is willing to take social responsibility, especially for helping children and orphans – this is why we are here today,” assured Li.