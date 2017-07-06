WHS in driving seat as FNB Classic Clashes heat up

Staff reporter

Windhoek-Traditional powerhouse in the oval ball game Windhoek High School (WHS) have once again demonstrated their supremacy in schools rugby when the fired-up boys from Robert Mugabe Avenue waltzed past a hapless Elnatan Private School in a one-sided FNB Classic Clashes encounter.

The “All Blues” stream rolled over their glamorous opponents dispatching their cross-town rivals by 59 points without a reply in an otherwise exciting FNB Classic Clashes match at their traditional fortress, the Vegkop Stadium in Windhoek, last weekend.

The hosts’ forwards were dominant in the scrum, pushing their opponents with brutal force while overturning the ball at will on several occasions.

Elsewhere, history was recorded in Rehoboth when MK Gertze pulled off one of the greatest surprises to steal a thriller game against eternal rivals Dr. Lemmer High School on Friday.

It was a clash of the titans when the team from Keetmanshoop claimed their first win in the Classic Clashes over their southern rivals via a narrow 13-10 triumph.

Ironically, Dr Lemmer was up until the match unbeaten, having won all their matches in the highly competitive schools rugby league since 2008.

Action resumes this weekend with football matches slated for tomorrow and Saturday when Swakopmund Secondary School and Coastal High lock horns with Namib High School and De Duine confronting each other on Saturday.

“There is great excitement this year with a number of shake ups in a variety of sport codes. This makes the FNB Classic Clashes so unique and an absolute joy to behold,” said Gordon Pokolo, manager of sponsorships at FNB Namibia.