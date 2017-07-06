Two-year-old assaulted with fists

Roland Routh

Windhoek-A two-year-old boy was seriously injured on Monday at Fransfontein when a 25-year-old Namibian male reportedly assaulted him with clenched fists in the face, the Namibian police reported. It is alleged the perpetrator took Clinton Hendricks from his mother under the pretence of playing with the boy, but then assaulted him. The suspect was later arrested.

A nine-year-old boy was allegedly raped on Saturday at an unknown time at Katjinakatji Village at Mururani. According to the police crime report, the suspect – who is well known to the police but not yet arrested – took the victim into bushes, where he undressed him and had sexual intercourse with the minor, causing unspecified injuries.

A three-year-old girl was allegedly also raped by a 14-year-old male suspect on Monday at about 15h30 at DRC settlement in Mondesa, Swakopmund. The suspect lured the little girl to his aunt’s ghetto and had sexual intercourse with her, while the victim’s mother was in her shack next door. The suspect is a nephew to the victim’s aunt and has been arrested.

An Angolan citizen, Thefelus Hangula, 45, was stabbed and killed by a 30-year-old Namibian male, apparently over Damara music at Oshivelo Southern Location. The girlfriend of the deceased was dancing at the shebeen and the suspect pulled her outside and asked why she was dancing to Damara music.

An argument then erupted between the deceased and the suspect, who stabbed the deceased with an Okapi knife on the left side of the chest, killing him instantly. The suspect has been arrested.

Immanuel Mauritius, 34, died three days after he was attacked by a group of four men at Big Brother Bar in Okangwena Area, Tutaleni Suburb on Saturday between 20h00 and 21h00. The victim was taken by family members to Walvis Bay State Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. The incident was only reported to the police on Tuesday and no arrests have been made in connection with the case as yet.

Three unknown suspects armed with pistols allegedly entered a rented house at Erf 4444, Valombola, in Ongwediva yesterday at about 00h30 and stole five Samsung cellphones and two black and silver HP laptops valued at N$33,800.

No arrests or recovery of the stolen items were made so far.

On Tuesday between 16h00 and 17h00 at a bar in Omatando Location in Ongwediva, Mandume Shipetama, 25, an Angolan national was stabbed by an adult Namibian male with a knife on the left side of his chest – for no apparent reason.

Witnesses related to the police that there was no quarrel between the victim and the suspect. The victim was taken to Oshakati State Hospital in serious condition. The suspect fled the scene and is still on the loose.