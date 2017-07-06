Tura Magic, Civics to headline Debmarine Cup quarter-finals

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-The pick of the Debmarine Namibia Cup quarter-finals is without doubt the tie between Namibia Premier League (NPL) outfits Tura Magic and Civics, slated for the Legare Stadium in Gobabis on July 29.

The draw for the round of 8 of the Debmarine Cup was conducted yesterday in the capital and amongst the many surprises on the list of fixtures, fans and those in attendance were particularly thrilled by the encounter between Tura Magic and Civics as nothing but fireworks would be expected on match day.

In other fixtures, Otjiwarongo outfit Mighty Gunners will take on Try Again FC while Gobabis-based Eastern Chiefs will have a date with Oshakati-based Young Chiefs. Both games will also be played at the Legare Stadium in Gobabis.

Playing at home during the quarter-finals will be Gobabis outfit Young Africa who take on Rundu Chiefs also at the Legare Stadium. The semi-finals will be played on September 30 at a venue still to be announced.

As earlier announced, the travel and preparation grants for the clubs have now increased from N$18,000 to N$20,000 for each club and will remain so leading to the semi-finals. After the semis, the travel and preparation grants will then be increased to N$30,0000 per team for the two finalists.

The competition, which is run by the Namibia Football Association, started in February with elimination round matches, before moving to the round of 32 and then the round of 16 in April and June.