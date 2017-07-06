Murder trial deferred as investigations not yet completed

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Several witness statements are still to be finalized in the case in which Victor Elia, 36, was detained in January in connection with the murder of his girlfriend and dumping her corpse along the road.

State prosecutor Victor Thompson informed the court the investigations are still at an early stage and six instructions are pending for the investigations to be finalized.

A post-mortem report, photo plan, MTC records, DNA application and mobile forensics have all been obtained already as part of the murder investigation.

Although there are only six instructions left the State is still not in favour of Elia being released on bail. The State’s objection to bail did not sit well with Elia who could not understand why he was being denied bail.

Elia is of the view that in most cases the accused are granted bail.

“We fear that he might interfere with the investigation and witnesses. It is not in the interest of justice nor the public to grant bail at this point,” explained Thompson.

Elia faces a charge of murder read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act 4 of 2004 for the murder of 25-year-old Iyaloo Ndapandula Hainghumbi whose corpse was found dumped along the B1 road to Okahandja on January 17.

The prosecution is charging that Elia, who is a long-distance minibus driver to the north and the alleged boyfriend of three years to the deceased, was not happy that Hainghumbi wanted to end their relationship.

During the bail proceedings it was revealed the deceased had made up her mind about ending their three-year romance.

State witnesses who took the stand indicated Hainghimbi was last seen in the company of friends when she left to meet someone (suspected to be Elia).

Elia who denies guilt has admitted to having met the deceased on January 13, but allegedly it was a brief meeting and what happened after that is unknown to him. The police found blood in Elia’s vehicle.

The post-mortem report indicated that Hainghumbi died after being hit multiple times on the head with an unknown object.

Elia is expected to make his next court appearance on September 20.