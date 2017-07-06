Integrated Airbus united under one brand

Staff Reporter

Toulouse-Airbus SE on July 1 integrated – as planned – its group structure with its largest division, Commercial Aircraft.

Following a reorganisation announced in September 2016, Airbus will benefit from a simpler structure that enables faster decision-making, less bureaucracy, greater collaboration and increased efficiency. The structure will also facilitate the digitalisation programme currently under implementation.

The newly merged Airbus together with the two divisions, Helicopters and Defence and Space, are served by fully integrated support teams in key functions, such as finance, human resources, legal, ethics and compliance, strategy & international and communications.

Airbus’ executive management team is integrated under chief executive officer Tom Enders.

Fabrice Brégier is now the first ever company-wide COO and president of Commercial Aircraft. Dirk Hoke and Guillaume Faury continue as chief executive officers of Defence and Space and Helicopters, respectively.

Harald Wilhelm remains chief financial officer, Thierry Baril chief human resources officer and John Harrison continues as general counsel.

Airbus now has one single corporate headquarters in Toulouse, home to the Company’s single largest industrial site. Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services.

In 2016, it generated revenues of €67 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers a comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats.

Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as Europe’s number one space enterprise and the world’s second largest space business. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.