Hope crosses any terrain with Land Rover and Namibia Red Cross

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Land Rover is always searching for innovative ways to showcase the real meaning of going Above & Beyond. Hope Crosses Any Terrain (HCAT) is an initiative started by Land Rover South Africa with the aim to help people make more of their world, through mobilizing the generosity of ordinary South Africans and to bring hope to thousands. The initiative is now adopted for Namibia by Land Rover Windhoek, working in partnership with the Namibia Red Cross. Land Rover Windhoek will be the primary collection points for donated items, while the Red Cross will distribute these items to the most vulnerable and needy.

After consultation with the Namibia Red Cross, the pilot project will support two worthy causes in Namibia. The first is to restore and uplift the dignity of teenage Namibian girls by providing the Namibia Red Cross with items to fill a Dignity Pack. A Dignity Pack consists of a bar of soap, a face cloth, sanitary towels, toothpaste and a toothbrush. The plight of Namibian teenage girls missing school because they do not have access to basic feminine hygiene products has been the subject of news broadcasts recently. This particular subject is very close to the heart of Adv, Bience Gawanas, Chair of the Namibia Red Cross Governing Board. Addressing the media, she said, “No girl child should be humiliated because of a lack of sanitary pads or miss school because she has no sanitary pads. It is one of the contributing factors as to why young girls drop out of school, let us play a part in empowering and protecting the dignity of the girl child the girl child by donating sanitary pads.”

The second cause is to assist the most vulnerable and needy individuals in Namibia with anything that we can collect; clothes, blankets, tinned food, non-perishable food items, toys, crayons, colouring books. Just one item can make a really big difference.

Look out for the Hope Crosses Any Terrain collection boxes at Land Rover Windhoek in Independence Avenue. The boxes are co-branded with Land Rover and the Namibia Red Cross and are the official receptacles for the items collected for the HCAT project. One collection point for all donated items is at the Land Rover New Vehicle Showroom at 444 Independence Avenue in Windhoek. There will be a second collection point at the Service Department. Customers of Land Rover as well as the general public are encouraged to contribute whatever they can.

The Hope Crosses Any Terrain Project will span a two month period, ending on 31 August 2017. A Land Rover Discovery Sport has been branded to bring even more awareness to this very worthy cause while serving as another point for collection both in the showroom and at any opportunity outside of the showroom environment. “While this is only the pilot project, both Land Rover Windhoek and Namibia Red Cross are committed to working together to make this an annual project for many years to come, concluded Hayley Allen, Marketing Manager Land Rover Windhoek.