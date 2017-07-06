Foetus blocks drainage pipe at Neckartal

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop-A blockage in one of the drainage pipes at the Neckartal Dam incidentally led to workers discovering an abandoned foetus on Tuesday.

Workers were trying to unblock a drainage pipe at one of the accommodation blocks when they discovered the blockage was being caused by a discarded foetus. They immediately notified the police, who responded quickly to investigate.

The //Kharas regional crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Chrispin Mubebo, confirmed the incident, adding that the police were investigating.

Mubebo said it seems the foetus might be from one of the employees staying at one of the accommodation blocks.

“We are still trying to establish if there was anyone staying there who was pregnant and what might have happened to the pregnancy,” he said.

Project manager Fabrizio Lazzarin confirmed that a foetus was found on site, but could not divulge much information saying he did not know the details.

The company’s spokesperson Gilles Castonguay referred all queries to the police.

“Please contact the police, who are investigating the case, they are best placed to answer your questions,” he said.