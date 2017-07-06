eWallet bulk sends increases to N$5,000

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-FNB Namibia has announced that the limit on eWallet bulk on online banking for business has been increased from N$2,000 to N$5,000.

Lorraine Keis, cellphone banking branch controller, FNB Digital Banking, explains: “The bulk send option was aimed at catering to the needs of business clients; providing them with an alternate payment channel for recipients that didn’t have access to an account. We had, however, realized that the N$2,000.00 payment limit further set a restriction to the client using the option provided – thus the need to increase the limit.”

FNB Namibia says it knows that the innovative culture is an important contributor to the success of FNB customers. “We provide accessible and affordable transactional banking and also update and upgrade these product offerings based on the needs of our customers. This has ensured consistent customer satisfaction, which we know is key to our overall success.

Increasing the bulk eWallet limit is testament again to our commitment to customer service and highlights our brand promise.”

The bank continues to encourage customers to send it their innovative ideas and requests and to let FNB Namibia know where electronic options can be enhanced.

“This feedback is taken seriously by the bank and where viable a solution for all will be found,” the bank says.