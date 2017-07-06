Audi A5 and S5 Cabriolet are now here

Staff Reporter

Following the recent launch of the all-new Audi A5 Coupe and Sportback, the new Audi A5 Cabriolet has now been introduced to complete the second generation of the A5 family. In the Audi S5 Cabriolet, a new six-cylinder turbocharged engine developing 260kW and 500 Nm of torque ensures top performance.

The engine line-up initially comprises two units – a 2.0 TFSI with 140kW, which would only be offered as front-wheel drive, and the 2.0T FSI with 185 kW.

Rounding out the initial A5 Cabriolet offering will be the sporty Audi S5 Cabriolet. This model is equipped with a turbocharged, 2995 cc, six-cylinder engine producing 260 kW, which 15 kW more than its predecessor. The sprint from zero to 100 km/h takes 5.1 seconds, while its top speed is limited to 250 km/h.

A 2.0TDI engine will be available at a later stage.

With the new A5 Cabriolet the designers went with the precise, elegant lines of the Coupé for the shape of the new Audi A5 Cabriolet. The rear window is now flatter and emphasizes the sporty looks, as do the short overhangs and the long wraparound hood with power dome. With a length of 4,673 millimetres, the new A5 Cabriolet is 47 millimetres longer than the predecessor model.

Together with the wheelbase, which has been extended by 14 millimetres, and more compact seats, this means more space for the driver and passengers. Shoulder room in the front row of seats has been increased by 26 millimetres and knee room in the rear by 18 millimetres.

The classic soft top fits perfectly into the athletic design and delivers outstanding aeroacoustics thanks to effective insulation. The new one-touch opening function makes operating the standard acoustic hood much easier: A quick pull of the switch is all it takes to open the soft top fully automatically in 15 seconds or close it in 18 seconds – even while driving up to 50 km/h.

Playing a central role here is the adaptive cruise control (ACC) Stop & Go system including traffic jam assist. The ACC uses automatic braking and acceleration to maintain the distance between the A5 Cabriolet and the vehicle ahead. In interplay with the S tronic or tiptronic, it covers the entire speed range from 0 to 250 km/h. The Stop&Go function also brakes the car to a complete stop and lets it start off again automatically at the driver’s request. The traffic jam assist relieves drivers in slow-moving traffic up to speeds of 65 km/h by assuming the tasks of braking and accelerating the car, and on better roads it also temporarily takes charge of steering. The car automatically follows the vehicles ahead, within system limits.

The new A5 Cabriolet comes standard with Audi pre sense city. It monitors the road at speeds of up to 85 km/h, detects both other vehicles and pedestrians, and initiates full braking in an emergency. The attention assist is also standard. It analyzes driver behavior and issues a warning when it detects that the driver is becoming inattentive. The speed limiter, a standard feature, can be set to a particular speed ranging from 30 to 250 km/h – a very helpful tool for maintaining speed within city limits or in construction sites, for example.

The A5 Cabriolet is now available for the first time with the optional Audi virtual cockpit, a 12.3-inch TFT display with a resolution of 1,440 x 540 pixels. Together with the MMI navigation plus including 8.3-inch monitor on the centre console, it forms the central information unit. The focal point of the MMI terminal is the round rotary pushbutton.

The Audi A5 Cabriolet range will be priced as follows, standard with the 5-year/100 000km. The price would start from somewhere north of N$700 000 and it would top above N$1 million for those looking to stand out in the crowd.