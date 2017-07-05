Old Mutual Far North Championships growing in leaps and bounds

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-Old Mutual Namibia has reiterated its unwavering commitment towards sports development.

The giant financial institution committed N$500,000 for the 14th edition of the annual Old Mutual Far North Championships comprising football and netball disciplines.

So far the company has parted with a staggering amount of over N$2 million since the inception of the ball games 14 years ago.

Old Mutual Ongwediva branch manager Lucas Tshithigona says the Far North Championships initiative strives to promote physical health and fitness and develop the necessary skills and discipline sportsmen and sportswomen need to acquire in their disciplines.

“Sport and education are interlinked through the development of our youth. Discipline and learning skills development on the pitch can assist learners to excel in education,” said Tshithigona.

Chief sports officer in the portfolio ministry, Sunday Haitembu applauded Old Mutual, saying that over 200 schools and hundreds of individuals have benefited immensely from the initiative.

“They acquired the most needed and expensive equipment that the government through the ministry of education could not afford to provide.”

The coach of reigning champions in the football discipline Eengedjo Secondary School, Robert Naundobe, says the school has benefited massively and urged Old Mutual to continue with the noble gesture which serves as a motivational factor for learners.

Haudano Secondary School are the defending champions in the netball section and school principal Christopher Shau made a humble appeal to Old Mutual to ensure strict supervision from the zonal ball games until the last intra-regional matches in an effort to ensure fairness prevails.

Haitembu informed the media that action in the popular zonal ball games got underway already and it’s expected to be completed by the end of this month, while the intra-regional games should be completed before end of September.

The winners and runners-up in both the football and netball divisions will receive photocopy machines, trophies and several other prizes including sports gear.