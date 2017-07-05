Nkurenkuru hosts citizen-centred APSD

John Muyamba

Nkurenkuru-Kavango West Governor Sirkka Ausiku has informed New Era that her region is happy to host the two-day Africa Public Service Day event (APSD) starting today until Thursday.

Ausiku said being a region that is extremely rural she hopes permanent secretaries will attend, so that they can better comprehend and appreciate the development stage of Nkurenkuru. “We are ready to host, just bring your tents and camp, our business community is ready to serve you,” said an upbeat Ausiku.

The APSD is celebrated annually as a strategic event on the African Union (AU) calendar, following the declaration of the first Pan-African Conference of Ministers of Public/Civil Service held in Tangier, Morocco in 1994, where ministers agreed the 23rd of June every year should be celebrated as Africa Public Service Day (APSD).

This year, the APSD event is being celebrated under the theme ‘Entrenching a Citizen-Centred Service Delivery Culture: Partnering with the Youth for Africa’s Transformation’. “The theme is befitting as the unemployment rate in our region is 52.6 percent,” Ausiku added.

The event is being held for public servants to reflect on the functions of the public service, its mission, objectives, programmes and projects, challenges and successes. It will also focus on the importance of the civil service, its positive contribution and benefits to public servants, the wider population, civil society and the private sector, as well as the government.

This event is also meant to motivate and encourage public servants to continue the good work done and to come up with new initiatives and innovations and thus prepare the public service and administration for a better future by proposing changes in the interests of the social wellbeing of the population.

The Office of the Prime Minister is coordinating the APSD celebration. All government offices, agencies, ministries, regional councils, local authorities, public enterprises and members of the public at large are invited to join.