N$1.6 million needed for school hall

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-Omuthiya Iipundi Senior Secondary School is in dire need of funds to construct a school hall at Omuthiya, which would cost an estimated N$1.6 million.

Over the years, the school has initiated several fundraising events to secure the needed funds, but this has been a challenge because not enough funds were generated. Recently the school hosted a bazaar to solicit funds, and has raised about N$156,968 in total.

One of the organisers, David Uusiku a teacher at the school, said the little they generated would used for laying the foundation and erecting the pillars of the mooted hall.

“We have decided to start slowly while we are still trying to source funds. It is better to start somewhere than to remain idle. Once that first phase is done we will consider fitting the roof with zinc, although this will depend on how much we have,” Uusiku said.

He appealed to the local business community to come on board and assist in whatever way they can, whether cash or in kind. “We will hold another bazaar again somewhere towards the end of the year. We want to try our level best to see the successful completion of the hall,” he added.