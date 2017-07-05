Lüderitz appoints youth as economic development officer

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-Lüderitz Town Council has appointed Peya Mushelenga as its new economic development officer.

The council’s chief executive officer (CEO), Aunie Gideon, confirmed the appointment of Mushelenga in the position, which has been vacant since 2015.

The 24-year- old Mushelenga has been in the public service for over four years prior to his latest appointment. He served as an economist at the Office of the Vice-President in the Department of Veterans Affairs, where he dealt with assessing Individual Veterans Projects (IVPs) to ensure that they are viable and sustainable.

He was also responsible for monitoring and evaluating veterans’ projects and sensitising veterans when new developments arose regarding the IVPs. He was part of the committee that is conducting the Regional Economic Profile, specifically for Veteran Affairs, that will ensure that the funded IVPs are in line with the economic profiles of the regions.

Mushelenga holds an first degree from the Polytechnic of Namibia (Bachelor of Technology in Economics) and a postgraduate honours degree in economics from the Namibia University of Science and Technology.

“I feel honoured and privileged to have been appointed in this position, as it will contribute to my personal growth. There is much more to learn, but I believe in the team at Lüderitz Town Council. From my side I will combine my educational knowledge and industry experience to contribute to the continued sustainable economic growth of the town,” Mushelenga said.