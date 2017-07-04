Walvis Bay allocates N$103 million for land

Eveline de Klerk

Walvis Bay-The Walvis Bay Town Council has repeated its past spending patterns by allocating the bulk of its 2017/2018 budget for land development.

Chairperson of the management committee Tobias Nambala on Friday afternoon tabled a N$286 million budget, of which N$103 million was allocated for land development.

The council plans to develop at least 22 new extensions during the current financial year.

Nambala explained that the allocated funds are also for the newly acquired Farm 37 for the resettlement of shack dwellers, which will be developed into a fully-fledged mixed-use township.

“The development of Farm 37 has been prompted by the shortage of housing as well as the shortage of serviced land currently faced by the town,” he said.

At present more than 50,000 town residents either rent or live in backyard shacks, which puts pressure on the council to speed up the delivery of affordable housing and serviced land.

Council also allocated N$60 million for major individual projects, which include upgrading of the Kuisebmond stadium, a new cemetery for Narraville, construction of industrial stalls in Kuisebmond as well as CCTV cameras to help combat crime.

The sum of N$102 million was allocated for infrastructure and service delivery projects, which include tarring, resealing of streets and sidewalks as well as upgrading and replacement of water and sewer infrastructure.

Council further allocated N$19 million for the maintenance of vehicles used for roads and sewer systems and for refuse removal vehicles.

Council stated it expects to generate N$444.1 million while expected expenditure has been recorded at N$444.8 million.

“The expected deficit for the new financial year has been recorded at N$683,500 while we expect to generate 73 percent of our estimated revenue from water and related services, property rates and taxes, refuse removal services, among others,” Nambala said.