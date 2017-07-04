Shack dwellers’ housing project on track

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-Some 45 housing units being constructed through the Shack Dweller’s Federation (SDF) in Tsumeb have been completed and another 45 housing units are nearing completion. The houses form part of 320 low-cost houses being constructed at the town.

Tsumeb CEO Alfeus Benjamin said the municipality availed land to SDFN for the construction of the low-cost housing units to mitigate the rising demand for housing at the town. He said it was pertinent to provide increased housing options, as the town’s population has increased drastically for the past few years.

“We are further going to service other extensions through public private partnership, which will cater for the low and middle-income group, such as the police and correctional officers, teachers and nurses. We are hopeful that by the time we are done we will be able to contain the housing backlog, as more plots will be available,” Benjamin noted.

The lack of funds, he said, has hampered the pace at which land was being serviced.