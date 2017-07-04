Pupkewitz Toyota wins corporate volleyball tourney

Nuusita Ashipala

Oshakati-Pupkewitz Toyota Oshakati scooped a double in the shape of a floating trophy and a cool N$2,500 in cash and gold medals after grilling the Bank of Namibia team at the inaugural edition of the annual FNB Namibia Corporate Volleyball Tournament at Oshakati Independence Stadium on Saturday.

The team also won accolades for the best dressed team of the one-day tourney, as they left Bank of Namibia to pick up the pieces for 2nd place, while Trustco finished in 3rd place after seeing off Oshana Regional Council.

Runner up Bank of Namibia and 3rd placed Trusto each walked away with a trophy, N$1,500 and silver and bronze medals, respectively. Other teams that scooped trophies at the tourney were Medipark Ongwediva in the Best Losers section, while the Omusati Region’s DAPP walked away with the Best Team of the Tourney award.

A delighted vice president of the Namibian Volleyball Federation (MVF) Hillary Imbuwa expressed satisfaction with the turnout that saw a staggering 18 corporate entrants in the one-day gathering, adding that the number of participating teams was a great start for the northern part, while expressing the hope that these will grow next year.

“It was exciting, especially because this is the first time such games were hosted in this particular region. Usually, we only have these type of matches in Windhoek, where we attract over 240 teams,” Imbuwa enthused.

At the same occasion, the chairperson of the Far North Volleyball Association, Mwita Sikopo, said the primary aim of hosting a corporate tourney for all was to promote volleyball in the northern region.