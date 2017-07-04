Query: Mr President, what is wrong with our Ministry of Poverty Eradication? We registered our children in 2015, but up to now they don’t receive their monthly grants and now they are suffering from hunger. Somebody please help us, because this has just become too much to bear.

Response: The Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare does not deal with children’s grants/allowances. We advise the concerned citizen to approach the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare with the details of the applicants.

* Lot Ndamanomhata, chief public relations officer in Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, Email: Lot.Ndamanomhata@mpesw.gov.na