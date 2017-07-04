Meat Board carcass classification gets thumbs up from SA expert

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The carcass classification services of the Meat Board of Namibia are audited on an annual basis by the South African Meat Industry Company (SAMIC).

SAMIC is an independent company conducting carcass classification in South Africa.

Rudie van der Westhuizen, the chief executive officer of SAMIC, conducted the annual audits at the following export abattoirs in Namibia: Natural Namibian Meat Processors in Aranos, Farmers Meat Market in Mariental, Brukarros in Keetmanshoop and Meatco in Windhoek.

Van der Westhuizen is impressed by the high standard maintained by classification staff members at all the abattoirs audited.

The Board lauded Petrus Maritz, the chief of the classification division at the Board, for the exceptional standard of work maintained.

Meanwhile, the Board announced last week that it is initiating a stakeholder perception survey. The focus/objective of the research project will be to measure, clarify and identify awareness of the functions of the Board, the level of satisfaction of the various stakeholders with the activities and programmes and to establish any areas where it can improve. The survey will give the Board’s team greater insight into how their work is perceived.