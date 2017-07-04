Mai Thaiga shows locals how it’s done at July Handicap… As horses deliver breathtaking sprints

Carlos Kambaekwa

Rehoboth-Hiskia Kanangure’s gilding Mai Thaiga showed his competitors a clean pair of hooves in the 56kg Maiden 1,000m sprint at the Naris Turf Club July Handicap at the Rehoboth Turf Club racecourse on Saturday.

Colosseum from the revered Junius Racing stable broke the tape in 2nd spot ahead of Giantinmyheart (Alberts Stables) ahead of Zonke (Junius Stables).

However, it was a different kettle of fish in the 48kg Graduation 1,000m that saw Lady Lilac gallop to vicotry – leaving Prince de Lago and Diamond Tiar to pick up the pieces for 2nd and 3rd places respecrtively.

Arkell Wellmann Proud as Punch certainly made his owner proud by punching its way to a well-deserved victory in the 58kg D 100m.

La Myst from the Angermuund stable and Kings Kitte (Christiaans Freygang Diergaardt) had to be satsfied with 2nd and 3rd places in that order.

In the 50kg A Class 1,000m the ocassion was solely reserved for Lucille Feris’ Silver Goddes topping the charts tailed by Rosegold and Heart Flower in that sequence.

Kobos Racing stable’s Collosseum returned to the track for the second time on the day and went one step better by clinching top homours in the 54kg Maiden 1,600m with Roman Crystal and Lady Lilac short on the heels.

Silver Goddes complteted a double when she dusted her competitors off in the tightly contested 1,600m Open race ahead of Olympic Hall and Dynamic Affair respectively.

After a somewhat disapponting finish by his own standards in the first race, Freygang Diergaardt’s Kings Kitten upped his game to triumph in the 1,800m Open Class followed by Bow & Arrow and Nababeep.

Mai Thaiga demonstrated that his earlier success in the 1,000m Maiden Class was no fluke when Hiskia Kanangure’s thoroughbred gilding galloped to first place in the prestigious KMC July Handicap 2,200m stretch.

This particular race, the last on of an otherwise appetising menu, saw the boys being separated from the men as both Shadaloo and Back to Bowler claimed podiun spots alongside undisputed champion on the day, Mai Thaiga.