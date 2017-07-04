Long distance runners gear up for Husab Marathon

Staff Reporter

Swakopmund-The annual Swakop Uranium Husab Marathon is slated for next month, August 5, with close to 500 entrants expected to line up this year, with the event getting bigger and better.

Swakop Uranium Foundation is the principal sponsor of the gathering which also serves as an international competition on the global sporting calendar.

The race serves as both a sports day and community fun event where families can enjoy a day close to the beautiful Namib Naukluft Park where food and refreshments will be on sale, accompanied by a variety of entertainment activities.

Cash prizes are at stake for the winners in the respective categories as well as lucky draw prizes and entertainment for children free of charge that includes jumping castles and face painting.

Applications can be obtained online and manually and remain open until Friday, July 28, the closing date.

Registration (collection of race material) takes place on Friday, August 4 between 15h00 and 20h00 at the Vineta sports field, Welwitschia Road, in Swakopmund.

Would-be participants unable to attend the registration process are advised to send someone to register on their behalf. Transport to the venue will be provided for the runners on Saturday morning.

The following pick-up places have been identified: the Dome in Swakopmund (06h00), town council in Arandis (06h30), taxi rank in Kuisebmond, Walvis Bay, along Nathanial Maxuilili Street (05h30) on the morning of August 5.

Participants wishing to drive with their vehicles to the entrance of the Husab mine, off the B2, are welcome to do so with secured parking to be arranged at the starting point of the race.

There will be no entry fees for the various race categories. Entrance is thus free for all participants.

Entry forms can be obtained at Swakop Uranium offices in Swakopmund, Cnr Leutwein and Nathaniel Maxuilili streets, OTB Sports Swakopmund and OTB Sports Wernhil Park in Windhoek. Online applications can be conducted at the following link below:

http://husabmarathon.myactive.co.za/CaptureDetails/Registration.aspx

For further information, please contact: Frank Slabbert tel: 081 240 3383,email: fatslab@iafrica.com.na Winnie Mukupuki tel: 064 – 410 9000 email: sufoundation@cgnpc.com.cn