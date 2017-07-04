Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF)

If I am a GIPF member, how will my children benefit?

Response: The children’s pension is a monthly income benefit payable to the minor children of a deceased GIPF member and managed by the legal guardian on behalf of the children.

To qualify for the children’s pension, a child should be younger than 18 years and unmarried. The benefit could be extended up to the age of 25 in the following cases:

• To a fulltime student at a recognised educational institution for which proof of enrolment should be provided on an annual basis;

• To disabled children who suffer physical defects or mental weakness (medical certificate and other related documentary proof are required).

• How can I claim for the children of a deceased member as a guardian?

Response: The following documents must be attached to the claim form submitted to the GIPF office by the HR officer:

Full birth certificate

Identity document of parent/guardian

Postal and contact details of the parent or guardian

Guardianship letter

Certificate and proof of banking

Once the claim form has been processed, the following will be required:

Verification

Registration is done within the first three months of receiving a monthly pension. It is a requirement for all children receiving a monthly pension to be registered on the Biometric Identification system at any of the GIPF offices countrywide. In addition, children are required to verify their existence three times a year for the Fund to continue paying the monthly income. In this case a child below 18 years should be represented by the parent/guardian and the following documents are required.

• Full birth certificate of the child, or

• Abridged birth certificate together with a Confirmation of Birth

• Original ID or Passport of parent

• Driver’s license with birth certificate of parent

• Voter’s card with birth certificate of parent

• Failure to register and continue to verify would result in pension suspension.

Each annuitant needs to be verified three times a year during these verification periods:

• November – February

• March – June

• July – October

Query: Where can one get verified?

Response: You can get verified at the following GIPF offices countrywide: Windhoek Ondangwa, Oshakati, Rundu, Katima Mulilo, Keetmanshoop, Gobabis, Otjiwarongo, Swakopmund, or at your nearest Nampost office.

Query: What do I do if my address/ contact information changes?

Response: You will be issued with a pension income statement every month, which is a statement that details the monthly pension you receive. It’s important to keep your contact details up to date, so that you can continue to receive all necessary correspondence. Notification thereof can be done at any of our offices countrywide.

How much will my pension be worth?

Should you want to know how much you will receive in pension benefits, the Human Resources officer can help you to get a benefit quotation from GIPF, which contains information on the amounts of each of your benefits, but ultimately your salary will determine the value of your benefits.

Query: What will happen should I become disabled and can no longer work?

Response: Employees who suffer from diseases, such as cancer, stroke, total blindness and heart problems, qualify for a disability benefit. Although their services are terminated, they remain full members of the Fund; they contribute to the Fund and qualify for death and funeral benefits, like any civil service employee. The benefit they receive is a disability income equal to 75% of the latest salary of the employee.

* Robyn Nakaambo, external stakeholders’ engagement officer at GIPF, Email Address: rnakaambo@gipf.com.na