Aus hands over 35 erven

Tuulikki Abraham

Aus-!Nami#nus Constituency Councillor Jan Scholtz recently handed over some 35 erven to residents here. The erven were set aside by the settlement officer at Aus for residential purposes, where there is a high demand for residential plots.

Before the land was demarcated and divided it was cleared of big rocks by Tro Construction that got a tender of N$44,000 for its efforts.

During the hand-over of the erven Scholtz said the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP) called for the delivery of land to the Namibian people as among the means to accelerate development and eradicate poverty.

“I am glad to say that this constituency and especially Aus bears testimony to the relentless efforts of my office, the regional powers and the government as a whole to bring about improved land delivery,” Scholtz said.

He said it was an auspicious day in the town of Aus and //Karas Region to gather and observe the handover of 35 newly secured erven to the new owners. “We have worked tirelessly to ensure the Harambee Prosperity Plan is brought to realisation practically,” Scholtz remarked.