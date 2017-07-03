Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: Bethuel “Tyson” Uushona retains his WBF World Championship belt NEW ERA VIDEOSportSports Video: Bethuel “Tyson” Uushona retains his WBF World Championship belt July 3, 20170253 tweet Video: Bethuel “Tyson” Uushona retains his WBF World Championship belt RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: Boxing highlights of Salute Boxing Academy’s bonanza NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: Tyson ready for tomorrow night NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: Harry Simon Jnr rallying to goLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here + = 12 LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 13 ° C 13 ° 13 ° 32% 3.1kmh 0%Wed 15 °Thu 14 °Fri 20 °Sat 20 °Sun 21 ° HIV/AIDSGay men at higher risk of contracting HIV July 3, 20170Youth-friendly clinic to introduce ARV services June 19, 20170Geingos pledges support to HIV group June 13, 20170