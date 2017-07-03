Miss Namibia pageant hailed as ‘remarkable’

Sabina Elago

Windhoek-The Miss Namibia pageant 2017 that took place on Saturday evening was hailed as one of the country’s best pageants in recent times, with some describing it as a remarkable achievement.

This time around the designers were all local, with McBright Kavari designing the cocktail wear and My Republic the finalists’ daywear, while Donald Diergaardt dressed the finalists in their evening gowns.

A new twist was added to the pageant this year as some of the former Miss Namibia winners dating back to 1980 also graced the occasion. As a matter of fact, they were accorded an opportunity to model on stage, showing that they are still forces to be reckoned with.

“I was very impressed with the different segments that this year’s pageant presented,” said Miss Namibia 2012 Tsakana Nkandi.

The activities on the night that preluded the Miss Namibia pageant of Saturday night included sporting activities, including five days of rigorous boot camp, as well as interacting with orphans and vulnerable children through charitable works.

Nkandi said this would go a long way in preparing the girls for the international pageant. “For a long time we ignored talents, charity and other extra activities,” sheadded.

Meanwhile, Miss Namibia 2016 Lizelle Esterhuizen told New Era the Miss Namibia platform afforded her a great opportunity to grow. She also congratulated newly crowned Miss Namibia Suné Januarie.

“This was one of the best Miss Namibia pageants that I have ever witnessed, primarily because of the planning, and it’s so remarkable. The designs were really so beautiful,” said Melania Simeon, who attended the event.

Nelao Immanuel, who also attended the pageant, said the event was filled with “so much excitement, diversity and creativity”. ”It was very good and I enjoyed everything about the pageant,” said Romeo Mouton, the uncle of second princess Romilly Mouton.

Designer McBright Kavari was impressed BY the event as well. He said the presence of the former Miss Namibia winners at this year’s pageant was long overdue.

“My niece won the pageant, so I am proud of her achievement. I’m sure she will make a very big difference to Miss Namibia in the years to come,” said Hurmon Januarie, uncle to the winner, an emotional Suné Januarie from Rehoboth, who was after much suspense crowned Miss Namibia 2017 on the night.

Romilly Mouton from Swakopmund was the first runner up and Tessia Mutwamezi from Rundu was crowned as the second runner up.