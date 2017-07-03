Ethiopian academy graduates 337 aviation professionals

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Ethiopian Aviation Academy, the largest aviation academy in Africa, a full ICAO trainer plus member and IATA Authorized Global Training Center, is pleased to announce that it has graduated 81 aviation maintenance technicians, 186 cabin crew and catering professionals, 70 commercial and ground service professionals at a graduation ceremony held at the Ethiopian headquarters on Friday.

Ato Busera Awel, chief commercial officer at Ethiopian Airlines, handed out diplomas to all the graduates, flight wings to cabin crew and achievement awards to graduates with outstanding academic performance.

Awel remarked: “Seven years of successful execution of our vision 2025 have made us the largest and the best airline in the continent of Africa. Our sharp focus on the four pillars of vision 2025 – Fleet, HRD, Infrastructure and Systems – is one of the most important success factors. Our aviation academy is the foundation of our HRD and our business is all about people.

“Yesterday, we have inaugurated the largest and the most modern cargo terminal in Africa and today I am happy that we are celebrating the graduation of our brothers and sisters from this state of the art center of excellence. I wish to take this opportunity to congratulate you all on your success and strongly encourage you all to carry on with the Ethiopian transcendent corporate culture and work ethic, and sustain the legacy in our proud 70-plus years of history and success.”

Operating successfully since its establishment in 1956, Ethiopian Aviation Academy has significantly contributed towards alleviating the critical shortage of skilled aviation professionals. Currently, the academy trains 1,500 youths per annum and it envisages to enhance its intake capacity to 4,000 by 2025. Ethiopian Aviation Academy is a full ICAO trainer plus member and IATA’s Authorized Global Training Center and accredited training school.

Ethiopian Airlines is still the fastest growing airline in Africa. In its seven decades of operation, the airlines has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success. It commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 95 international destinations across five continents.