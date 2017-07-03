Dinolo Super Netball Tourney off to a great start

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-African Deli launched a Dinolo Super Netball Tourney recently with the ultimate aim to give everyone who attends the gathering a day of fun and excitement.

The core of its project is directly tied to the heartbeat of its national

development goals, the “Growth at Home Strategy” and of course, the Harambee Prosperity Plan.

“The Dinolo Super Netball Tourney is part of our corporate social investment programme. Through this initiative, we are bringing women together to have fun and at the same time allow them and their supporters an ideal opportunity to interact with us. African Deli has committed itself towards the development of Netball in the country through the Dinolo Super Netball Tournament,” reads a statement from Dinolo.

The company says it understands the importance of physical well-being through sport – hence its effort to bring communities together to enjoy this adrenaline-pumping sports event.

“For netball enthusiasts, this is not only an adventure, but also a great way to keep fit”.

African Deli is a new homegrown start-up, founded in January 2013 as a food manufacturer providing quality, healthy, good affordable and convenient ready-made traditional food.

In last weekend’s action, winners in the Khomas Region were as follows;

Composite Depot N$2, 000

Tiger N$1, 500

Afrocat Lions N$1, 000