Brandt retires as Capricorn and Bank Windhoek chairman

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Capricorn Group have confirmed the retirement of Koos Brandt as chairman of the boards of Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Group on June 30, 2017.

“Capricorn Group is fortunate that it will continue to benefit from Mr Brandt’s wise counsel as he has agreed to remain on these boards as non-executive director. He will also continue to be the chairman of Capricorn Investment Holdings (CIH). CIH holds 40.7 percent of the shares in Capricorn Group”, said Group managing director Thinus Prinsloo.

Johan Swanepoel, the current vice-chairman of Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Group will, in terms of the board succession plan, become the chairman of these boards with effect from July 1. Swanepoel is a qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) and was the managing partner of Coopers & Lybrand (now PricewaterhouseCoopers) before being appointed as managing director of Bank Windhoek in July 1999.

Swanepoel retired as group managing director of the CIH group on June 30, a position he has held since 2005. He has a wealth of experience in the financial services sector and is a seasoned director. He will remain a non-executive director of CIH, but will relinquish a number of other group board positions, including those on the Bank Gaborone and Cavmont Bank boards.

“On behalf of the boards, management and staff of the group, we would like to thank Mr Koos Brandt for his vision, leadership and exemplary service as chairman of Bank Windhoek since 1990 and also of Capricorn Group, since its incorporation as Bank Windhoek Holdings in 1996.

“It is well-known that Mr Koos Brandt was a founding member of Bank Windhoek in 1982, being one of the entrepreneurs who acted on their vision to establish a Namibian-owned bank in a pre-independent Namibia.

“He is a well-respected business leader with a passion for Namibia, a strong entrepreneurial spirit, a determination to succeed against all odds and an uncompromising stance on ethical behaviour. A true philanthropist at heart, he lives by the principle “let them know you by your deeds”.

“These values and humble attitude makes him stand out as a leader and guided the way that the Capricorn Group has conducted its business and engaged with its stakeholders since its establishment.

“Our congratulations are extended to Johan Swanepoel on his appointment as chairman of Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Group. The boards of directors are confident that the group will continue to prosper under his very able leadership,” said Thinus Prinsloo.

Following recent regulatory approval, Capricorn Group announced that Dirk Reyneke has been appointed as an independent non-executive director on the board of directors of Capricorn Group, as well as the Capricorn Group Board Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee, effective May 19.

Dirk, 55, is a South African and holds B Comm and B Compt (Honours) degrees, as well as a Diploma in Advanced Banking. He qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1988 with Ernst & Young where he was a partner for 14 years, including Partner – Gauteng head of banking. In 2006 he joined Absa as CFO.

Other positions he held at Absa include head of finance and operations and chief operating officer. Since 2012 Dirk has been employed by Telkom, where he is now head of integration tasked with the integration of Telkom Enterprise and Business Connexion.

“We would like to welcome Mr Reyneke on the board of directors and look forward to his contribution and input. We are confident that his wide range of experience will greatly benefit our Group”, Thinus Prinsloo concluded.