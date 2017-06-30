Oteya at Africa Hip-Hop Awards launch

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Local female songstress, Oteya is at the first ever launch of the Africa Hip-Hop Awards tomorrow in Lusaka, Zambia.

Her manager, Sula, at Ogopa Butterfly, and one of the best music promoters in the country, says Oteya is also scheduled to give a dazzling performance during the launch. She has been invited following her successful video “Watagwan”, featuring one of Zambia’s foremost Hip-Hop artists and reality television star, Macky2. Oteya’s video made headlines when it was recently released on social media, and it has been playing daily on DStv’s Trace Africa channel.

The much anticipated Africa Hip-hop awards was revealed by the co-founder of Platinum Events Productions Africa, Nana Yaw Obiri Yeboah, who is also the organiser of the awards.

Africa Hip-Hop Awards launch is like a home coming for many relevant Hip-Hop artists according to the organisers. Nigeria’s Hip-Hop legend and astound rapper, Jude Abaga, famously known as M.I.; South Africa’s powerhouse HHP; newest Kenya’s flamboyant Khaligraph Jones; everlasting Navio from Uganda; Malawi’s dynamic Third Eye; amazing DJ Lambo from the Chocolate City family; Zambia’s magical duo Chef187 and Cleo Ice Queen and the incredibly endowed multiple Ghanaian award winning rapper, E.L. are all expected to perform during the event.

Africa Hip-Hop Awards launch will be the first event that the landmark Africa Hip-Hop Awards instituted by Platinum Events Productions Africa, with further guest appearances from industry players like Hadja Kobele of Universal Music Africa, Mike Strano of PHAT Kenya / ONGEA, Rab Bakari from MixerPot USA, Blaze Kenya and many more, showcases