Namibia drawn against Chile, Canada and Japan

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Namibia’s junior rugby side have been drawn against Canada, Chile and Japan in the upcoming World Rugby Under-20 Trophy competition in Uruguay.

The eight-team tournament, which serves as World Rugby’s second-tier under-20 championship, starts August 29 and ends on September 10. The eventual winner of this competition is promoted to the World Rugby U/20 Championship top tier, which was won by global powerhouse New Zealand earlier this month in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Namibia take on Canada on August 29. The other tournament pool features Fiji, Hong Kong, Portugal and host Uruguay. This year’s World Rugby Under-20 Trophy will be the 10th edition and will mainly feature second-tier countries.

A total of eight teams will play in the tournament, with host nation Uruguay and Japan having qualified automatically. The remaining six countries will compete through a qualification process in regional competitions (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania).