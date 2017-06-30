Namibia and Zimbabwe revise information sharing agreement

Upgrade… Namibia and Zimbabwe’s ministers of information yesterday endorsed the spirit captured in the new draft that is set to renew the existing information sharing agreement that was signed by the two countries in 2004. “We are aware that many developments took place since signing of the memorandum of understanding [between Namibia and Zimbabwe] in 2004. [Yet] the underpinning vision remains unchanged, [it] remains on solid foundations,” said the Zimbabwe Minister Dr Christopher Mushohwe. The Zimbabwean delegation spent nearly a week in the country revising the agreement to address the changing media landscape and evolution of technologies. Minister of Information and Communication Technology Tjekero Tweya said the revised agreement – which is yet to go through legal drafters in both countries – must work so that “information is conveyed truthfully and timeously”. In the photo Tweya (left) and Mushohwe endorse the draft of revised documents while Zimbabwe information permanent secretary and spokesperson of President Robert Mugabe, George Charamba, looks on.