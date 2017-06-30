Horses gallop at Reho Turf Club this weekend

Carlos Kambaekwa

Rehoboth-If you live in or near the capital Windhoek and you are bored, please don’t despair.

Holed up approximately 90 kilometers south of the city of bright lights (Windhoek) the town of Rehoboth is the ideal place to be as the Naris Turf Club KMC hosts its annual July Handicap tomorrow, at the Rehoboth Turf Club racetrack outside the town.

Several locally bred and thoroughbred horses from neigbouring South Africa and their respective jockeys are to saddle up for another day of excitement.

With no less than eight categories on display, horse enthusiasts can expect fireworks from the adrenaline-pumping 2,200m race in which a field of nine horses will compete for supremacy.

Back to Bowler from the Junius Racing stable is hot favourite alongside Castle Rock of Freygang Diergaardt, while Ill Tanga (Norii Kaanjuka) and Timo and Sons’ Shadaloo could also cause a surprise in the race.

Action gets underway at 12h45 with the Maiden 1,000m sprint to be followed by the Graduation 1,000m sprint in both the A and D divisions.

Later, horses are to grill each other in the longer 1,600m, 1,800m and 2,200m races respectively where boys are to be separated from the men.

A record number of sixty horses and their jockeys will line up for the mouth-watering one-day gathering with entrants from as far as Cape Town (South Africa) Gobabis, Okamatapati, Omaruru, Keetmanshoop, Aminuis, Windhoek and hosts Rehoboth.