Gospel show awaits capital

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-One In Christ Acapella gospel show will be held next Friday at the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) from 6pm.

The show will feature five groups from four countries VM6 (Namibia), EL sHADDAI (Namibia), Jasper Sea (Zambia), Stand (Zimbabwe) and Vibes (Angola).These groups are award winning acapella groups in their respective countries. The tickets are selling at N$150 per ticket and anyone interested can contact Jabulani on 0813283116 or Peter on 0812281163.This is the 8th gospel instalment for One In Christ Windhoek since 2011. The organisation promotes local gospel and regional artists who come and perform in Namibia every year.

Jabulani Ncube, who representing the organisers One In Christ Windhoek, says: “People should expect a moment of worship with lyrics that speak highly of the coming of the Lord and a moment of connecting with the groups and understanding their intent. We hope that people will be blessed.” Peter of the local award-winning ensemble, VM 6, says they are happy to be part of this show that will offer a significant day for the genre of gospel music in Namibia.