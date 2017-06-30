FNB Namibia celebrates 100 years of banking

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-FNB Namibia is celebrating 100 years of operating in the country, starting with the day it first started operating in Lüderitz in 1907.

Today the banking group employs more than 2,200 Namibian citizens, providing banking services via 55 branches and agencies throughout Namibia, while providing multifaceted financial services and products to the nation.

“It is with great pride that we celebrate 110 years in our beautiful country and look back at a numerous highlights over the years, which have made us the most innovative bank in the country,” CEO of FNB Namibia Holdings Group Sarel van Zyl said.

Market capitalisation has soared from N$167.2 million – when the bank first listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange in 1997 – to N$8.8 billion in 18 years, making it the biggest listed entity on the Namibia Stock Exchange.

“We are proud to say that we have delivered consistent earnings growth and created value for all our stakeholders,” he said.

“In Namibia, we have around 4,274 active point of sale terminals, and of those 1,290 are ready to launch our CASH-Back on POS later in 2017 to take banking to remote areas around the country,” the CEO said.

Since the inception of eWallet, FNB Namibia has a base of 1, 2 million ‘Wallets’ (accounts) and the number of transacting wallets for May 2017 stood at 378,552.

“We have recently acquired E-Bank, giving our customers the capability to remotely open accounts via cell phones, transfer cash in and out using only cell phones, while transacting through 120 agents’ countrywide,” Van Zyl noted.

Further, the FNB Namibia Holdings Foundation Trust remains committed to help improve the quality of life in the communities and environments in which it operates by investing through partnership.

It regards Social Corporate Responsibility as an integral part of its corporate business practices.

“Over the last 13 years, we have invested 64 million in the areas of skills development, education and financial literacy, community and health development, environmental guardianship, and primary health care,” he said.

“For the past nine years – and eight consecutively – we have been named ‘Bank of the Year’ in Namibia, as announced by The Banker Magazine in London.

“We take this Award very seriously as it highlights our overall commitment to all our stakeholders and proves that we are on the right track. We remain committed to improving banking and look forward to creating more value for all our stakeholders,” Van Zyl added.