Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: Tyson ready for tomorrow night NEW ERA VIDEOSportSports Video: Tyson ready for tomorrow night June 29, 2017068 tweet Tyson ready for tomorrow night RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: Harry Simon Jnr rallying to go NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: President congratulates Indongo on win NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: Salute Boxing Academy to host bonanzaLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here 4 + 9 = LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 18.1 ° C 19 ° 17 ° 23% 2.1kmh 0%Fri 17 °Sat 18 °Sun 17 °Mon 20 °Tue 20 ° HIV/AIDSYouth-friendly clinic to introduce ARV services June 19, 20170Geingos pledges support to HIV group June 13, 20170HIV home testing popular among youth May 24, 20170