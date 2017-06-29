Murder suspect advised to get lawyer

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-The Namibia Defence Force (NDF) soldier accused of murdering his five-year-old daughter earlier this year will be applying for legal representation following the court’s advice that if convicted he is likely to face a much stiffer sentence.

Gabriel Tulinane David, 30, who opted to conduct his own defence during his initial appearance in court in February was informed by magistrate Johannes Shuuveni that it would be in his best interest if he were to seek legal representation for his case. During his first appearance the court refused to release him on bail due to the gravity of the charges and on grounds investigations were still at the infancy stage.

“This court admonishes you to apply for legal aid due to the seriousness of the offence and the fact that in the event of a conviction a lengthy imprisonment is inescapable,” explained the magistrate.

According to the prosecution David is charged with the murder of his five-year-old daughter Cornelia Indileni David on February 19, whose body was discovered in Goreangab Dam on February 21.

David, who was employed by the Namibia Defence Force and based at Suiderhof Military Base in Windhoek, has denied intentionally killing his daughter by throwing her into the dam.

The five-year-old girl accidentally slipped into the dam while they were walking close to the dam, and died as a result of drowning although he attempted to rescue her, according to David’s version of what happened.

However, it is alleged that on the day of the incident David texted the mother of his child informing her that he had killed their child.

David is to remain in custody after the state prosecutor Maxine Khrone informed the court that investigations are yet not complete since more time is needed. “An additional three statements, photo plan and a statement from the police officers who were first at the crime scene are yet to be obtained,” said Khrone.

Hearing this, magistrate Shuuveni postponed the matter, for further investigations and for David to obtain legal representation, to August 18.