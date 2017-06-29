Goals galore in Schools Netball Super League

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The 3rd round of the Bank Windhoek Schools Netball Super League resumed at the Windhoek Gymnasium Sport Festival last weekend with a total of 30 matches contested over two days in the under 15, 17 and 19 age groups.

The matches were highly competitive with quite a few closely contested encounters. “We are proud to note the Super League has brought a new level of competitiveness to schools netball. We would like to applaud all schools for their commitment and dedication by travelling far distances to honour their league fixtures,” said Liezel Garbers, chairperson of the popular Schools Netball Super League.

Below are the full results of last weekend’s matches:

Under 15

Pro-Ed vs De Duine 32 – 21

Elnatan vs Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaatskool 25 – 22

Duinesig vs Windhoek High School 6 – 26

Windhoek High School vs Tsumeb Gymnasium 24 – 17

Windhoek Gymnasium vs Tsumeb Gymnasium 37 – 19

Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaatskool vs Duinesig 45 – 11

Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaatskool vs De Duine 29 – 26

Elnatan vs Windhoek High School 21 – 14

Under 17

Elnatan vs Windhoek High School 21 – 22

Windhoek Gymnasium vs Edugate 52 – 10

Windhoek High School vs Tsumeb Gymnasium 18 – 36

Windhoek High School vs Moria 36 – 5

Duinesig vs Moria 44 – 4

Gobabis Gymnasium vs Edugate 22 – 12

Gobabis Gymnasium vs De Duine 15 – 27

Elnatan vs De Duine 20 – 21

Elnatan vs Duinesig 24 – 17

Windhoek Gymnasium vs Duinesig 33 – 24

Windhoek Gymnasium vs Tsumeb Gymnasium 32 – 24

Under 19

Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaatskool vs Agri College 52 – 29

Moria vs Windhoek High School 17 – 90

Edugate vs Windhoek Gymnasium 21 – 49

Elnatan vs De Duine 37 – 35

Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaatskool vs Elnatan 27 – 42

Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaatskool vs De Duine 37 – 46

Moria vs Windhoek Gymnasium 28 – 68

Moria vs De Duine 19 – 46

Elnatan vs Windhoek High School 16 – 52

Windhoek Gymnasium vs Agri College 69 – 9

Windhoek High School vs Edugate 60 – 8