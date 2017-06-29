Fiat 500 Riva officially world’s smallest yacht on wheels

Staff Reporter

Designed in partnership with the Riva shipyard, the limited edition Fiat 500 Riva has been crafted with an exclusive series, with only 20 units allocated for the southern African market.

Unique in appearance and refined details, replicating the legendary nautical brand, Fiat 500 Riva is synonymous with elegance and Italian taste. Interior style is expressed with the inclusion of the mahogany dashboard featuring maple inlays, as well as the gear knob, carved from solid mahogany. These superior finishes, used to make Riva yachts and normally the privilege of premium cars, have been re-interpreted on Fiat 500 through the combination of sophisticated technology and expert craftsmanship.

Available in hatchback or convertible, the Fiat 500 Riva expresses unmistakable style with attention to detail, turning any trip into an exclusive cruise.

Buyers of the Fiat 500 Riva are motoring purists seeking on dry-land the same exclusivity of the Aquariva Super yacht – the current Riva icon – and the accessibility that has made the Fiat 500 the icon it is today: quality materials and a unique style featuring the emotions of a cruise on everyday city streets.

The “Sera Blue” bodywork, an exclusive colour for this limited edition, is one of the most highly sought after palettes offered for the Aquariva Super, the Italian shipyard’s symbolic yacht and successor to the legendary Aquarama.

The convertible version boasts a new blue soft-top, created exclusively for this model, whilst the black of the hatchback’s panoramic roof creates an elegant statement of its own. Unique details embellish the livery; chrome mirror caps, door handles and the bonnet trim emphasise the streamlined style in perfect harmony with Riva boats. A double aquamarine stripe running along the belt line enhances the profile of the Fiat 500 and recalls the beautiful lines of a yacht. The car also features brand-new and exclusive 16” 20-spoke light alloy rims with a blue finish, designed specifically for this model. The Riva name has been included on the bonnet, the wheel arch and on the wooden insert on the side moulding.

Inside, the central dashboard, in hand-painted mahogany with maple inlays, offers the occupants the luxurious warmth of life on-board, as emphasised by the Riva logo. An innovative engineering process was implemented to make the dashboard: the wood is applied onto an ultralight carbon shell to ensure stability, flexibility and perfect strength over time. The maple inlays are inserted by hand making each creation truly unique. Wood – the most natural of materials – meets state-of-the-art technology for absolute excellence, just like on Riva yachts: the perfect combination of ultimate technology and expert craftsmanship.

The door sills and gear lever knob are also made of mahogany, while for the seats an exclusive ivory leather created by Poltrona Frau® has been selected, with ivory stitching in a different tone on the Sera blue seat piping and ivory tone seatbelts. The colours and materials recall the exclusive ambience of Aquariva Super, ensuring dynamism and comfort.

The new Fiat 500 Riva is powered by Fiat’s unique Euro 6 TwinAir 900cm3 two-cylinder engine with 62.5kW. The TwinAir engine features CO2 emissions of only 92 g/km (88 g/km with MTA), maximising benefits for the environment and your pocket.

Drive is transferred to the front wheels through a 5-speed manual transmission or an optional MTA automatic transmission. Fiat 500 Riva retails from about N$300, 000 give or take a few thousands depending on optional specifications.