Envisioned Tsumeb university on track

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-Plans for the realisation of the much-awaited Tsumeb University of Science and Technology in Oshikoto’s garden town have made significant progress.

Hangala Investment Holdings and Dundee Precious Metals have each pledged N$1.4 million and N$1.5 million respectively to fund a feasibility study for the planned university.

Preliminary plans exist to establish the new university under the umbrella of Tsumeb University Investment Holdings (TUIH), and Tsumeb Municipality has already made land available for the proposed institution.

The initiators of the plan have set up a steering committee and appointed KPMG as the consultant, and the company is currently conducting a weeklong feasibility study.

KPMG says it operates as a global network of independent member firms offering audit, tax and advisory services; working closely with clients in helping them to mitigate risks and grasp opportunities.

The Chief Executive Officer of Tsumeb, Alfeus Benjamin, said once the consultants have completed the feasibility study they would compile a detailed report.

They then intend to brief President Hage Geingob about the whole project and look at the best way forward.

In the same vein, Benjamin expressed gratitude for the pace at which the town’s economy and population was growing and said it was a sign of good service delivery.

“We are now waiting to witness the construction of the medical disposal factory. It is no longer about the issue of waiting for land, because the investors have already purchased an industrial building from AutoTech.

“They still need to evaluate the building before they can proceed,” Benjamin stated.

The new initiatives, he added, would create more employment opportunities for the town’s inhabitants.