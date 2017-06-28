Youth find fair useful

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Justina Nekomba Ambuga, a 20-year-old Mechanical Engineering student at the Namibia University of Science and Technology says the Wernhil Park Educational Fair is useful as it informs the youth about activities that can help in their career path.

The fair opened on Monday with the main purpose of creating a central meeting point between students and educational institutions.

The fair is also intended to provide prospective students with valuable information on educational opportunities, including information about obtaining different scholarships and/or financing.

“I’m a person that likes trying new things. I came to this fair to find information about initiatives to help the youth and at the same time to find out about the O&L Talent Attraction Programme,” says Ambuga, adding that she hopes O&L will choose her so that she can start her career growth as early as possible.

The 22-year-old Haidula Johannes, also from NUST, says the fair is very useful because career guidance plays a significant role in the lives of learners in choosing their future careers.

“This fair is very informative and has a big potential for opening students to career choices.”

Johannes was at the fair to gain more insight on what tertiary institutions and other companies have in store for the youth.

“In fact I always look forward to hearing more information pertaining to careers,” he says, adding that he is hoping advance beyond his current undergraduate training programme and stretch his horizons.

Aina Nelago Nambundunga, a 20-year-old student from National Academic Training Centre (NATC), says the fair has institutions offering nice courses, which she is interested in.

She visited the fair hoping to find a better institution to further her studies next year.

Likius Nekundi from Academic Training College says he found the fair useful and interesting because he wants to study business at one of the institutions exhibiting at the fair.

“I hope I will enrol at a business institution so I can become a business person in future.”

Lingua College, O&L, FNB, Southern Business School, Monotronics College, Africa Institutional Management Services (AIMS), Namcol, NUST, Mancosa, Beyond Extreme Reading Academy, The Institute of Bankers and the Institute of Information Technology are among the institutions exhibiting at the fair.

The education fair will become an annual event that young people can prepare for and look forward to attending each year. This August Wernhil Park has a new campaign called the Wernhil Park Extravaganza in which young people can take part and enjoy a fashion show on August 26.