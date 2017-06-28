Whistle men knuckle down at schools sport

Staff Reporter

Eenhana-The first refereeing instructors course held under the auspices of the Ohangwena Schools Sports Project kicked off this week at Eenhana in the Ohangwena Region with 20 participants taking part in the week-long course.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony, Deputy Director of Education in the Ohangwena Region, Pashila Ngulu, said the Ohangwena community values the great support from FIFA, GIZ, NFA and DFB for the empowerment of the youth through sport.

“We are humbled to be beneficiaries of this project. You have a good mixture of instructors and I would like to urge all of you to use this opportunity to get as much information as possible from the instructors and pass on the knowledge gained to others,” Ngulu said.

NFA referee instructor Domingu Simson Kaimbo added that this is a great opportunity to exchange experiences and expressed the hope that the course will meet the expectations to develop and improve the skills of participants.

“I’m also hoping that participants should not only gain data but also share it,” he stressed.

Amon Mulukeni, a teacher at Eenhana Primary School, is one of the participants. “I’m excited to partake in this course since it’s the first of its kind. It’s my sincere hope that at the end of the course I will be fully equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to officiate at football matches whenever my services are needed.”

The Ohangwena Schools Sports Project aims at improving infrastructure, equipment and a significant number of trained sports coaches as well as physical education teachers in schools and the community in general.

In addition to the referees course, it’s also aimed at increasing the quality of refereeing for member associations, while presenting new teaching\learning material to participants.