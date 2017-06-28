Social Football League comes alive…Neo Paint tourney promises fireworks

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-Whilst organised football activities in the country have come to a virtual standstill, retired footballers are having none of that, and have devised a plan to keep the beautiful game afloat.

Former footballers led by retired Brave Warriors skipper and Ramblers utility centre-back Tollie van Wyk, are the initiators of the exciting newly established Neo Paint Social Football League (SFL).

The popular national social football league consists of twelve (12) teams including two coastal clubs namely; Coastal Pirates (Walvis-Bay) and Coastal Uranium (Swakopmund) with Rehoboth-based outfit Die Basters completing the list. The remaining nine teams are all from the city of lights (Windhoek).

League activities got underway in February this year with the first round having run its course successfully, without any hindrance such as teams failing to honour fixtures etc.

“The initial idea was to keep former footballers active and at the same time encourage them to stay clear of the evils of society, so prevalent in our diverse communities,” league coordinator Wasim Sissing, son of Namibia’s undisputed football guru uncle Bobby Sissing, said.

The league is proudly sponsored by leading local paint manufacturing company Neo Paint, which is also the principal sponsor of the annual SFL Floating Trophy.

Action in the three-day knockout cup starts tomorrow evening at the Ramblers field in Pionierspark, where all 12 teams battle each other for the top prize of N$5,000.

The runner up is guaranteed a cool N$3,000 whilst the losing semifinalists will walk away with a consolation prize of N$1,000 each. Entrance fee for the much anticipated knockout tourney is a mere N$10,00 per person.