Six-year-old to vie for Miss Princess Namibia title

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Aspiring model Charzel Jacobs, 6, one of the finalists for Miss Princess Namibia 2017, representing //Kharas Region, is continuing to work hard by doing community service, donating winter clothing and feeding the elderly with the help of the community.

This is part of her project to be selected in the competition of Miss Princess Namibia to be held in Windhoek on August 26, where 30 young girls will vie to be selected to represent Namibia at the Miss Toddlers and Tween of the World in South Africa next year.

On June 17 Charzel also fed the elderly communities at Noordoewer.

Charzel’s modelling started when last year she was selected as a representative of the //Kharas Region at Miss Long Beach in Swakopmund, where she was crowned first princess and won the public’s choice award.

Miss Princess Namibia is an annual beauty pageant with a purpose, held during the August school holidays in the capital.

It is for children between three and 14 years of age. Miss Princess Namibia is licensed by Toddlers and Tween of the World.

Last year saw ten girls competing with Tammy Ann Thomas from Grootfontein taking the crown, followed by Lalita Majiedt (1st runner-up) and Shemane Uris (2nd runner-up). Eden Piek was chosen as Namibian social ambassador.