Popya with Festus “Prince” Hangula

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Hardworking, task-oriented and ambitious, Festus “Prince” Hangula continues to contribute to the lives of fellow young people by motivating them to do better in life through inspirational events.

Prince, who also serves on the John Pandeni Constituency Development Committee as a youth representative, is the founder of the Youth Inspire Event, which aims to provide young people with opportunities and motivate them to overcome the obstacles between them and personal success.

He studied International Trade and Economics at Wuhan University, in Hubei, China. Born in Onawa Village, he grew up in Ongwediva in the Oshana region, and went on to complete his primary education at the Ongwediva International Primary School, Khomasdal Primary School and Charles Anderson. He attended high school at the Windhoek Technical School.

Since his childhood, Prince says he always had the ambition to become a politician one day.

“My role model is my Mom, who always tells me to be content with what I have, and not give up on what I want. My Dad encouraged me not to have too many friends, and to work hard towards my goals.”

Prince says he always wanted to work in the international sphere where he could see how different cultures, combined together, could work as one team.

“One of my biggest interests are languages. I learnt how to speak Chinese four years ago, and I am also good at a few other languages, even though not fluent,” he says.

Having studied economics, Prince says this has broadened his knowledge in different areas, and by learning business, he has a better understanding of the basic principles of the world at large.

“A life changing lesson for me was five years ago in China as a student. This experience has taught me a lot about myself. I learnt how to exist in an unfamiliar environment where I had to rely on myself and cope with difficulties on my own. I also experienced a rather different school system from what I was used to.”

Prince adds that coming from a school where he was with the same classmates for five years, to a culturally diverse university, where he met new people every day, helped him to develop his social skills.

After graduation from his Chinese university in 2015, Prince worked as a temporary researcher at the Namibian Trade Forum (NTF), which is responsible for the institutionalisation of public and private dialogue and collaboration relating to domestic, regional and international trade policy.

“I was exposed to theories learnt at university through NTF efforts. Through interacting with the private and public sector at the NTF on trade policies, I now know more about the rationale behind implementing infant industry protection policies.”

The knowledge Prince gained from the NTF has also enhanced his understanding of Namibian trade policies and the overall economic environment.

He currently works for the Bank of Namibia in the Research Department.

“I had a dream and passion and through all of it, I pulled through. I used to be incredibly afraid of public speaking. It all started with hosting my cousin’s wedding as a master of ceremony,” Prince says, adding that he can now speak in front of 500 young people to motivate them.

Prince is now a professional public speaker booked for various events.

“Unleash your God-given potentials and go out there and make it happen. Don’t despair, and most importantly, stay away from unreasonable people and unreasonable situations as they produce unreasonable results.”